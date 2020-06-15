The Bijou Star Files: Dave Chappelle Goes In & Get’s Real in 8:46 [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 15, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Dave Chappelle Gets Real About Racism and George Floyd in Surprise Free Comedy Special [Video]

Dave Chappelle made history by having the first concert in North America since COVID-19 shut the world down then he released the “unrefined” half-hour special for free as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” YouTube channel. Dave Chappelle also responded to Don Lemon’s call for celebs to speak out on the death of George Floyd in a big way … tearing into the CNN anchor. See Dave Chapelle’s 8:46 Netflix Special below. {WARNING THE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE}

Protesters gather at Cleveland Browns stadium, march to the Justice Center in dedication to those who died from police brutality

More than 100 people marched Friday from FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, to the Justice Center, the latest in a series of demonstrations designed to draw attention to police violence. Read More

Band-Aid Announces New Bandage Line for Different Skin Tones…After 100 Years

After 100 years as a company, Band-Aid is deciding to acknowledge that skin comes in other shades besides pasty peach and will be making products for different skin tones. Read More

LisaRaye on Feud with Nicki Minaj and the Barbz: ‘I Don’t Give a Damn About This’

Nicki Minaj’s rabid fans have been attacking LisaRaye McCoy ever since she made a comparison between Nicki and Lil Kim, and LisaRaye doesn’t have time for it. Read More

Jussie Smollett Loses Attempt to Get Case Thrown Out on Double-Jeopardy Grounds

Jussie Smollett’s new criminal charges will have him in court, as they do not violate his right against double jeopardy. Read More

Woman Charged With Torching Police Vehicles Tracked Down Thanks to Her Eyebrows

A woman charged with torching five police cars was tracked down via her eyebrows. Read More

Something Ain’t Right Here: Black Man Found Hanging From a Tree Near Palmdale City Hall, City Declares It a Suicide

The body of a young Black man was found hanging from a tree in Poncitlan Square, right near city hall in Palmdale, CA. Read More

Teyana Taylor Reveals She’s Expecting Baby No. 2 with Iman Shumpert in New Video ‘Wake Up Love’ [New Music]

Not only did the song drop, but she released the accompanying visuals — along with a baby announcement! Read More

Michael Seibel Fills Alexis Ohanians Seat & Becomes Reddit’s First Black Board Member

A few days ago we reported on Reddit CEO, Alexis Ohanian stepping down from being a member of the company’s board and calling to be replaced by a black candidate. Read More

Wendy Williams Posts Mysterious New Photos Out With Her New Boo—“He Makes Me Laugh”

Wendy Williams is apparently out here living her best life these days—and it’s all thanks to her mysterious new boo. In multiple photos posted to social media, Wendy showed herself out on a date with her new man…but was very careful not to reveal his identity. Read More

ABC Casts Matt James As Its First Black Bachelor

Roommates, times are changing, and our people are finally getting the recognition we always deserved, and that even comes down to “The Bachelor.” Read More

SECRET SERVICE LOADING UP ON HAND SANITIZER …For Summer Conventions

If there’s another hand sanitizer shortage amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the federal government might be partly to blame … because it bought a bundle to keep everyone at the upcoming political conventions germ-free. Read More

FAITH EVANS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE DROPPED

Faith Evans is off the hook in her felony domestic violence case … TMZ has learned she won’t be prosecuted for allegedly attacking Stevie J. Read More

Tammy Rivera Speaks Out On Colorism: Don’t Allow This To Separate Us!

Wife of rapper Waka Flocka Flame and reality star Tammy Rivera took to Instagram to speak her mind on the emergence of the colorism discussion. She said in her 4 minute and 32-second video that it has come to her attention that black women have been talking about the bullying they’ve received in the past within the black community for the shade of their skin. She captioned the video: Read More

Ice Cube Says He’ll Pay $100K For Damages To A Looted Walmart As Long As There Are ‘No Arrests’

Legendary and controversial rapper Ice Cube (50), real name O’Shea Jackson is using his funds to help a looted Walmart. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion: Don’t Let People Discourage You From Pursuing Higher Education, We Need GOOD People In High Places

Rapper and Houston, Texas native Megan Thee Stallion continues to encourage her fans to seek out education! Known for her attendance at Texas Southern University, Megan Thee Stallion has always been an advocate for higher education. Read More

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reopens today after coronavirus closure: Masks now required

Cleveland’s iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reopening to the public for the first time in months on June 15. Their restart comes with the following list of safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic: Read More

Meek Mill Fires Off A Series Of Tweets In Defense Of B. Simone Amid Plagiarism Allegations

Meek Mill used his Twitter fingers Sunday to speak in defense of B. Simone who was recently accused of plagiarising portions of her new book. Read More

Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Floyd With Stock In Disney

It appears that the good fortune for little Gianna Floyd just continues to roll in. Following numerous financial donations from various high-profile supporters—music legend Barbra Streisand has stepped up and given George Floyd’s daughter Gianna stock in Disney. Read More

Vanessa Bryant Announces That She Has Decided To Block Fan Pages On Instagram Because It’s Too Painful To See Photos Of Kobe & Gigi Bryant

It’s been six months since the world was shocked and heartbroken at the news that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away in a helicopter crash. Well understandably, things have been incredibly difficult for Vanessa Bryant—and she just made a decision regarding social media that will hopefully help her continue to heal. Read More

Social Media Celebrates ‘Obama Day’ On Trump’s Birthday

The 45th president is known for his petty ways and now it appears that the people are giving him a taste of his own medicine. As Donald Trump celebrates his 74th birthday today, people on social media felt it would be the perfect day to actually celebrate our 44th president, Barack Obama. Read More

Trump Administration Reverses Obama-Era Transgender Civil Rights Protections

It looks like the Trump administration is at it again. Friday, Donnie and his team finalized a regulation that overturns protections for transgender people against discrimination in health care. A protection that was granted when Forever 44, Barack Obama, was in office. Read More

Beyonce Writes An Open Letter To Kentucky’s Attorney General Calling For Charges To Be Brought Against Breonna Taylor’s Killers

Beyonce is using her star power to call for justice in Breonna Taylor’s name. On her website, Beyonce.com, Queen Bey wrote an open letter to Kentucky’s attorney general calling for charges to be brought against the three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Read More

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex & Mother To Three Of His Children Josie Harris Reportedly Passed Away Due To An Accidental Overdose

According to The Blast, Floyd Mayweather’s ex and mother to three of his children—Josie Harris—reportedly passed away due to an accidental overdose involving Fentanyl and Xanax. Read More

Melania Trump Reportedly Blocked Ivanka from Changing ‘First Lady’s Office’ to ‘First Family Office’

Melania Trump never seemed to care for her duties as First Lady, but according to a new book she wasn’t about to let Trump’s daughter Ivanka take over her place in the White House. Read More

NeNe Leakes Draws Backlash for Soliciting Bookings in the Name of Black Lives Matter [Video]

The reality star took to Twitter with a pretty simple and straightforward tweet. Almost instantly NeNe was hit with backlash for using the Black Lives Matter movement to book a job. Read More

Jason Derulo Challenges The Rock to a…Hot Dog Eating Contest [Video]

Are you ready to watch Jason Derulo and The Rock shove a bunch of weiners in their mouths? Read More

Newly Released Body Cam Footage Shows Rayshard Brooks Was Cooperative with Police for 30 Minutes Before Being Shot [Video]

The Atlanta Police Department has released body cam video showing the interaction between Rayshard Brooks and cops in a Wendy’s parking lot moments before he was shot and killed. Read More

Alicia Keys and John Legend Set to Headline Juneteenth ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Alicia Keys and John Legend are battling it out for a special Juneteenth edition of ‘Verzuz.’ Read More

Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Murdered Set on Fire Amid Protests in Atlanta [Video]

Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed in a Wendy’s parking lot by Atlanta police on Friday night. By Saturday night, protestors took to the streets and someone set the inside of the aforementioned Wendy’s on fire.

Heartbreaking: FedEx Driver Breaks Down in Tears, Says a Man Yelled ‘N*gger’ and Spit on Him While Making Deliveries [Video]

23-year-old Brandon Brackins is making headlines after he tearfully recounted a recent experience with racism on the job. Read More

Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Has Deformed Genitalia Due to an Acute Bacterial Infection

As if details surrounding Harvey Weinstein couldn’t get any more graphic, a new report explains that he has deformed genitalia and details how it happened. Read More

SNOOP, WIZ, XZIBIT, LEGEND BACK IN BUSINESS… Shooting Music Videos!!!

Snoop Dogg led the way over the weekend — back in the music biz after months of being sidelined — shooting a music video at a famed, Sunset Strip burger joint. Read More

KANYE WEST Yeezy Does It, Kim …I WANT IN ON THE BEAUTY BIZ, TOO!!!

Kanye West is putting on his Yeezys and getting to work — it looks like he’s trying to expand his brand into the world of cosmetics and fragrances … just like the women in his family. Read More

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS IS GAY!!!

SpongeBob SquarePants’ sexuality has been revealed, as many suspected for years the character is gay. Read More

