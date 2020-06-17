Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Calls for Banning of Chokeholds

When Governor Mike DeWine was elected he was a republican, however in the year 2020 the Ohio Governor has proved that he is a human being first, politician second, as he was out in front when it was time to shut Ohio down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, then he is trying to slow roll things to a safe new normal and now in the wake of the viral video showing the killing of George Floyd, the Republican is recognizing that change has to come right here in Ohio.

