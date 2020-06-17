CLOSE
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Calls for Banning of Chokeholds

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

When Governor Mike DeWine was elected he was a republican, however in the year 2020 the Ohio Governor has proved that he is a human being first, politician second, as he was out in front when it was time to shut Ohio down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, then he is trying to slow roll things to a safe new normal and now in the wake of the viral video showing the killing of George Floyd, the Republican is recognizing that change has to come right here in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that he’s calling for the banning of the chokehold for police, except in situations where deadly force is justified.  Read More 

See video below

Governor Mike DeWine , Ohio Ban on Chokeholds

