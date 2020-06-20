LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland to Get a Black Lives Matter Mural on One of Its Streets!

Cleveland is finally going to have a large Black Lives Matter mural painted on a street in one of its neighborhoods.
The exact location will take place on “E. 93 Street between Bessemer and Heath.”
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
“It is my vision to make the E. 93rd Street corridor the most impressive artistic corridor in the city of Cleveland,” said Councilman Blaine Griffin. “This includes murals, sculptures and other works of art to capture the history and beauty of our community. This is only temporary but it will reflect community pride and hopefully open up everyone’s eyes to our beautiful community and our potential.”
Helping out with the design are those involved with R.A.K.E. and Graffiti HeArt.
To all for the mural to get done, traffic will be closed in a 24-hour span by Cleveland police from Saturday at 6 a.m. until Sunday 6 a.m.
The 2018 #Juneteenth parade in Harlem. Juneteenth recognizes the day in June of 1865 when blacks in parts of the south received word that the Civil War was over and they were free from slavery. pic.twitter.com/8BYaiNvi1x