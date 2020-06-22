Alicia Keys Verzuz John Legend Went Down And New Music Dropped [VIDEO]

In an interview, John Legend put it out there on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland, Ohio Live from everyone’s Quarantine Studios, that he could see himself doing a Verzuz battle with Alicia Keys and on Friday to help celebrate Juneteenth the battle went down.

The Verzuz battle between Alicia Keys and John Legend that happened on Instagram Live was more of an expression of unity at a time when the world needs it. However many seem to think if you had to pick a winner the Verzuz Battle trophy would have went to Alicia Keys, who is the wife of Verzuz creator, producer Swizz Beatz along with his partner legendary producer Timbaland.

Alicia Keys Verzuz John Legend wasn’t your typical battle that was conducted in separate locations because of quarantining because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the battle was conducted in the same location with both at separate pianos back to back belting out their hit. Then the legendary duo for the night each dropped new music on us. Alicia Keys premiered ‘Perfect Way To Die’ while John Legend premiered ‘Never Break’ .

Did you miss it? Or do you want to re-vibe to the battle of two legends plus hear their new music?

Check out Alicia Key’s Verzuz John Legend below