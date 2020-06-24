FBI Say’s NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Was Not Target of Hate Crime

George Floyd’s unjustified death playing out in real time changed a lot of peoples views on systemic racism even the sport that was viewed as the ‘Good Ole Boy’s’ sport banned the flying of the rebel flag at their events although someone took umbrage with decision to take away the fans right to fly the flag and quit NASCAR is held fast to their stance of change as well as making a commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing. Then Sunday happened.

On Sunday a noose was found hanging above NASCAR’s lone man of color, Bubba Wallace’s car that was stored in a secured garage. On Monday NASCAR shocked the world when every driver and pit crew member walked in solidarity while escorting #43, Bubba Wallace, to the starting line showing that any hate crime especially against their own would not be tolerated.

The Breaking news of today is the FBI assisted NASCAR with an investigation into how and who placed the noose above Bubba Wallace’s car and the conclusion was that the alleged noose had been their since 2019, saying that the garage pull down rope was tied similar to a noose and was their long before Bubba Wallace and crew arrived at the Talladega Superspeedway garage.

“As a result of further investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it was found that the item was not directed towards Wallace or members of the team. No member of Richard Petty Motorsports nor Wallace had any involvement with the presence of the rope.”

