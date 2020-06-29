SPORTS: J.R. Smith Reportedly Set to Join the Los Angeles Lakers

J.R. Smith is making a comeback in the NBA. He could also reunite with former teammate LeBron James.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that Smith is finishing up a deal that would make a part of the Los Angeles Lakers as soon as basketball starts back up in Orlando.

Free agent guard J.R. Smith and the Lakers are working through final steps of a deal today and he will be added to roster for the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2020

The Lakers, league sources say, are expected to finalize a rest-of-the-season contract with J.R. Smith before Tuesday's 11:59 PM ET closure of the NBA's "transaction window" Rosters for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World must be turned in to the league office Wednesday — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2020

Smith is expected to sign a contract for the remainder of the season before the NBA “transaction window” closes on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., according to New York Times’ Marc Stein. If the deal closes, Smith would be reunited with his former teammate LeBron James, who left the Cavaliers in 2018 and signed with the Lakers. Smith and James played together in Cleveland from 2015 until James left.

Smith, who had become a favorite among Cavs fans during the time they won the 2016 NBA Finals, has not played in the NBA since December 2018 when he was still with the Cavs. He was officially waved in July 2019.

