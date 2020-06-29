CLOSE
SPORTS: J.R. Smith Reportedly Set to Join the Los Angeles Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) drives to the hoop between Golden State Warriors defenders in the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, June 7, 2015. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

J.R. Smith is making a comeback in the NBA.  He could also reunite with former teammate LeBron James.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that Smith is finishing up a deal that would make a part of the Los Angeles Lakers as soon as basketball starts back up in Orlando.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Smith is expected to sign a contract for the remainder of the season before the NBA “transaction window” closes on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., according to New York Times’ Marc Stein.

If the deal closes, Smith would be reunited with his former teammate LeBron James, who left the Cavaliers in 2018 and signed with the Lakers. Smith and James played together in Cleveland from 2015 until James left.

Smith, who had become a favorite among Cavs fans during the time they won the 2016 NBA Finals, has not played in the NBA since December 2018 when he was still with the Cavs.  He was officially waved in July 2019.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Bay Area News and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Close