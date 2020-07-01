CLOSE
Kanye West Drops ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ feat. Travis Scott (Official Video)

Say or think what you want about Kanye West outside of a music studio but inside the studio booth Kanye West is a genius.

Outside of his relationship with The White House, Ye commitment to his community of the CHI during the coronavirus pandemic along with his  ‘Sunday Service’ Choir has been phenomenal, ever since he went public saying he was saved.  And you know what as saved folk we are or at least should be not the ones to judge.

So with that all being said Kanye West has dropped a new official music video, ‘Wash Us In The Blood’  featuring Travis Scott is well deserving of the Trending #1 status as Kanye West was able to squeeze a movie into 3 minutes and 41 seconds.  ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ also gives us a surprise visit from the future West family entertainer, North West, he and Kim Kardashians 7 year old daughter, making ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ featuring Travis Scott, an all around family affair.

Take a look at the video below

