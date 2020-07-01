Ray Fisher of ‘Justice League’ Goes After Director Joss Whedon

Three years after its original release, the theatrical ‘Justice League’ film is once again making headlines. This time, one of the directors is being called out by one its stars.
Ray Fisher, who appeared at the Cyborg character, took to Twitter to slam Joss Whedon, who had taken over for original director Zack Synder after he pulled out due to ” a family tragedy.”
In his latest tweet, Fisher went after Whedon over his behavor, and even criticized two of ‘League’s’ producers.
This is a complete 180 from three years ago when Fisher embraced and praised Whedon publicly at an event.
From Uproxx:
In the clip, taken from a 2017 San Diego Comic-Con event, he calls Whedon “a great guy and Zack picked a great person to come clean up and finish up for him.” About that.
He has since retracted that statement in this clip below:
Neither Warner Bros. (the studio behind ‘League’) nor either of the film’s directors have spoken out on Fisher’s tweets.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First Picture Courtesy of Brian To and WENN
Second Picture Courtesy of Vera Anderson and Getty Images
Video and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx