Gov. DeWine Guidelines To Re-Opening Schools In The Fall

As promised the Governor has made an announcement regarding children going back to school in the fall after shutting them down back in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  According to Governor Dewine he agrees with the American Academy of Pediatrics when they say that our children being at home outweigh the risks of them going school even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that is still prevalent in Ohio .

Governor DeWine:

“We have an obligation, all of us, to educate our children and to keep them safe,” …”There’s a general consensus that kids need to get back into the school building.” -see video below

DeWine announced the following five guidelines schools must follow in order to reopen.  Read More

Source: Radio One Digital

 

