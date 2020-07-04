Herman Cain Diagnosed With COVID-19, Ended Up Hospitalized

One-time Presidential candidate Herman Cain had tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.

The Republican figure, 74, ended up in a hospital following his diagnosis.

His staff confirmed that they were notified that he had consumed the virus on Monday, which comes after he was seen attending President Donald Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally on June 20

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

By Wednesday, Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization and he was admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement. As of Thursday, staff says Cain is resting comfortably, he is awake and alert, and hasn’t yet required a respirator.

Cain’s team provided a statement on his condition on Twitter:

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Tullberg and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland