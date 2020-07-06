CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Running For President!?

WH coverage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Back in 1992 during the Presidential race between President George Bush and President Bill Clinton there was a 3rd party in the race an Independent candidate Texas Billionaire Ross Perot.   It was said that Ross Perot votes took away from President Bush’s votes, that a vote for Perot was a wasted vote.  In other words if Ross Perot had not have ran for President those votes would have went to either Bush or Clinton, a debate that we will probably not ever know who would have won that election if it were a head to head race.  So one must wonder is that what Kanye West is trying to be, the Ross Perot of 2020?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would be running for president in 2020 going head to head with President Trump.  However given Ye and Trumps history one must wonder is he really trying to go head to head with Trump or is he going to try to draw the young and black vote that Trump is going to be needing to win.  Taking that vote out of the equation would level the playing field between Trump and Biden well at least help Trump in an area that he is losing with the chain of events that have happened in 2020.

Fortunately for all of us the election is only four months away in-order for Kanye West to even think about becoming President elect Yeezy, he still needs to register with the Federal Election Commission, present a campaign platform, collect enough signatures to get on the November ballot plus more.

Is this a new music ‘God’s Country’ publicity stunt?  Is Kanye West trying to do his White House homeboy a solid by being Ross Perot 2020?  Or does he really want to be #46 President Kanye Yeezy West?

What ever it is we must ALL must vote in November and don’t get caught slippin and have us jammed up for another 4 years #IJS #dontfallfortheokiedoke

Kanye West Is Still Team MAGA, Fails At Black History Again
13 photos
Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken
17 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

God's Country , Kanye West , Kanye West President

Videos
Latest
WH coverage
Kanye West Running For President!?
 2 hours ago
07.05.20
Dame Dash
Damon Dash Goes Off On Producers and Quits…
 3 hours ago
07.05.20
Minnesota Twins Archive
SPORTS: 31 MLB Players All Have COVID-19
 2 days ago
07.03.20
ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" - 2019
REPORT: ABC Is Giving ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’…
 2 days ago
07.03.20
Exclusives
Close