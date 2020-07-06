Kanye West Running For President!?

Back in 1992 during the Presidential race between President George Bush and President Bill Clinton there was a 3rd party in the race an Independent candidate Texas Billionaire Ross Perot. It was said that Ross Perot votes took away from President Bush’s votes, that a vote for Perot was a wasted vote. In other words if Ross Perot had not have ran for President those votes would have went to either Bush or Clinton, a debate that we will probably not ever know who would have won that election if it were a head to head race. So one must wonder is that what Kanye West is trying to be, the Ross Perot of 2020?

Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would be running for president in 2020 going head to head with President Trump. However given Ye and Trumps history one must wonder is he really trying to go head to head with Trump or is he going to try to draw the young and black vote that Trump is going to be needing to win. Taking that vote out of the equation would level the playing field between Trump and Biden well at least help Trump in an area that he is losing with the chain of events that have happened in 2020.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Fortunately for all of us the election is only four months away in-order for Kanye West to even think about becoming President elect Yeezy, he still needs to register with the Federal Election Commission, present a campaign platform, collect enough signatures to get on the November ballot plus more.

Is this a new music ‘God’s Country’ publicity stunt? Is Kanye West trying to do his White House homeboy a solid by being Ross Perot 2020? Or does he really want to be #46 President Kanye Yeezy West?

What ever it is we must ALL must vote in November and don’t get caught slippin and have us jammed up for another 4 years #IJS #dontfallfortheokiedoke