Tiffany Haddish Hits Back at Kanye West By Announcing Her 2020 Presidential Bid

First, Kanye West has announced he’s running for President this year after saying for years he would run in 2024.

Now, Tiffany Haddish is throwing her hat into the ring.  The question is whether or not anyone thinks she’s serious or just going after West.

Here’s Ye’s tweet that kicked things off:

From EURweb:

Haddish then announced her bid by retweeting Ye’s statement word-for-word.

Then came the announcement that Dave Chappelle was going to be her pick for Vice President.

This is shaping up to be some Presidential race in 2020.

But seriously:

We know she’s joking, but would you support a Haddish/Chappelle 2020 presidential ticker?

Chappelle has not yet responded to being Haddish’s running mate.

As for Ye, critics are feeling that Mr. Kim Kardashian’s husband is being used by current U.S. President (and BFF for now) Donald Trump as a tool to take away Black votes from Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Time will tell if Ye is serious, but then again, look at what happened in 2016.

Maybe we can use some laughter with that Haddish/Chappelle ticket.

 

Click here to read more.

 

