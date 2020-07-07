CLOSE
Attempted Lynching Caught On Video, No Charges Filed!?

A protester holds a placard that says Justice for Vauhxx...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Praise God that this Indiana man is alive to share his story, but how hellish is it that in 2020 that surviving a lynching is even a story to share?

Vauhxx Booker shared this horrifying lynching story on his Facebook:

Allegedly Vauhxx Booker was chillin with friends taking in nature while they were walking through the woods at Lake Monroe in Indiana.  A man with a rebel flag wrapped around himself came up on the group yelling that they were trespassing.  The next thing Mr. Booker knew more attackers showed up slamming him into a tree, while trying to break his arms and lynch him.  Someone was able  to save him then call 911.  However 911 redirected them to another agency which making a long disgusting story short no charges have been filed however a report has been filed.

Crazy right!!

See Vauhxx Booker’s post and videos below

Attempted Lynching , Indiana , Vauhxx Booker

