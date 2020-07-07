Mayor Frank Jackson Holds Press Conference To Address 4th of July Gun Violence [VIDEO]

At least 25 people and their family did not have a happy and safe 4th of July holiday weekend, not due to fireworks accidents but due to gun violence in the city of Cleveland.

Today Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson held a press conference to address the situation in Cleveland that left 22 people shot and 3 killed , of those people an 8 year old and two teenagers were shot.

In a statement from the Cleveland Mayors office in regards to this past weekend:

“Gun violence and violent crime is on the rise. This holiday weekend specifically, the city of Cleveland has seen a large number of incidents involving shootings and tragically, three people killed. There is no excuse for this violent activity and police are actively pursuing the perpetrators. We remind citizens to do their part. If you see something, say something. Anyone with crime tips is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.”

See the press conference below