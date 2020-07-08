CLOSE
Don Lemon Vs. Terry Crews…Who’s Right, Who’s Wrong About BLM? [VIDEO]

45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Terry Crews posted up with CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview to discuss the backlash Terry Crews took from his Black Lives Matter views he posted in a Tweet.  After viewing the interview the script flipped and now Don Lemon is catching heat for the comments he made.

What was in debate is what should be/or was the purpose of The Black Lives Matter Movement.

Here’s the tweet that started the conversation:

The heated debate started when Don  Lemon took umbrage with Terry Crews saying that BLM should focus on black crimes/gun violence in the black community.

Don Lemon:

“The Black Lives Matter movement was started because it was about police brutality,”  “If you want an All Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in…Black communities, then start that movement with that name. But that’s not what Black Lives Matter is about.”

Terry Crews Response:

“Black people need to hold other Black people accountable,”  “I don’t want to move from one oppressor to the next.”

Who’s right and who’s wrong?  Take a look at the video below then give us your opinion.

