How You Can Get FREE or Discounted Fries on National French Fry Day on July 13!!!

Today has become a special day, even though it’s Monday.

What is so great about July 13? It is something that fans of a certain side that goes best with a sandwich, burger, or wrap with dipping sauce or condiment, even alone with cheese, bacon, and/or chili on it! Heck, anything can go great on top of this treat.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It’s National French Fry Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than eating the popular vegetable.

What better way to honor this particular moment for those cooked, salted, and fried potatoes than by having some of our favorite fast food places offering not only discounts, but also freebies on some of their fries.

Burger King is letting you purchase one order of large fries for only a dollar! The only thing you have to do is order from its app.

Checkers and Rally’s has a unique way to celebrate with a visit from the French Fry Fairy.

Checkers and Rally’s are also selling fries for one dollar, but that price is for all of its choices of small, medium, and large.

KFC is rolling out its new “Secret Recipe Fries” by selling them for only 30 cents. They replaced the popular potato wedges with its new offerings of fries.

McDonald’s is giving its popular fries! You can order from its app if you want to get a free offering of medium fries.

Of course, you can always get any of those fries any time.

Who do you think have the best french fries?

