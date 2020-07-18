August Alsina Detangles Jada Pinkett Smith Drama: “Nobody Preyed On Me”

A week after the most anticipated Red Table Talk episode set the world on fire, August Alsina says he has no regrets over his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Despite not watching the episode for himself, Alsina told Vulture that he’s seen clips and agrees that what he and Pinkett Smith had was … “an entanglement.”

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” he said. “I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

In regards to whether or not Pinkett “used” him or preyed upon him, Alsina was open about it.

“Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me…Every lesson man, every, every relationship, every experience is a blessing,” Alsina said. “You learn from it, whether good or bad. I could never say that I regret being given the gift of experience and love. It’s a lesson.”

Alsina also made clear why he ultimately had to speak his truth about the relationship and how he wasn’t a homewrecker.

“People looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless, like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife,” he said. “That started to really eat at my soul, but deeper than that, it started to fuck with my partnerships and business relationships and money because of people seeing me as this reckless guy who’s, like, publicly announcing his love and pushing up on somebody’s wife, quote, unquote…That’s really the only reason I felt the need to speak my truth.”

The New Orleans singer, who opened up about his autoimmune disease as well as helping raise his sisters children also discussed the immediate aftermath of the interview in which he sparred with Keke Palmer over Twitter.

“I would dive into that with you, but I literally can’t give her any of my energy at this point in my life,” he said, not long before he sent a subtle shot Palmer’s way. “I will say is that covert narcissism exists…People will throw stones and hide their hands and then get back and play victim.”

