Kanye West’s First Campaign Speech Was Personal, Tea Spilling And Creepy

Is there something really going on mentally with Kanye West?  This past weekend in what is being called (with a tongue in check) his first Presidential bid campaign speech Yeezy aired out some pretty personal dirtzeezy about him and Kim Kardashian bringing him to tears while trying to give his position on abortion.

According to Ye’ he said he and Kim discussed Kim getting an abortion when she discovered she was pregnant with North West, their couples first child.

“I almost killed my daughter. I love my daughter. … God wants us to create,”

Although he was trying to move the crowd with his speech, folks close to him weren’t moved and are allegedly concerned.  A source allegedly told ET that:

“Kim, the family and Kanye’s friends are worried about him.” “Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North,”

A couple of weeks ago Kanye announced his 2020 vision to run for president, but it sounds like his camp is thinking hind-site is 20/20, and he needs help.

On a high note, literally, Kanye West also thinks weed needs to be free.

By the way, Kanye wasn’t in a typical campaign business suit, he was in a khaki bullet proof vest with security across it.

We don’t know if something is going on mentally with Kanye, however if you are seriously considering voting for a rapper/producer with zero political background or experience there maybe something wrong with you and what we have been dealing with for the past 4 years will go on for 4 years more.  #IJS

Take look a Kanye West speech at a South Carolina presidential campaign party below.

