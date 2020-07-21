David Adefeso’s 9-1-1 Call For Tamar Braxton Released

43 year old Tamar Braxton was reported as being in the hospital for allegedly trying to commit suicide after being found by her new boo David Adefeso. Many have been asking the question as to why would a celebrity such as herself try to kill herself? The answer often times in these cases are hard to answer because just because someone is a celebrity doesn’t mean everything in their life is rosy. In the case of Tamar she was allegedly dealing with a lot of personal as well as family and business issues. It was also rumored that Tamar blamed WETV for putting a personal secret about being molested and ruining her families relationship live on reality television.

Today it is being reported that the 911 call Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, made that day to save his famous girlfriends life has been released.

In the 911 call David Adefeso says to the dispatcher:

‘She’s been drinking and she’s on medication for depression.’ ‘She was very angry earlier on. She’s had trouble with the network, the company she’s working with, and they did something today.’

We are praying for healing on all fronts and accounts for Tamar Braxton

Take a listen to the 911 call below