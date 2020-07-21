CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Now Requesting Customers Wearing Facial Coverings Instead Of Requiring

Dollar Tree Closing Family Dollar Stores Amid Losses In Florida

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Two of the nation’s most popular dollar-store chains are changing their minds on enforcing customers to wear masks and face covering when they are inside their locations.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have both decided to just simply have their patrons “request” to wear any facial coverings despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules.

The stores’ parent company hasn’t said why the change was made.

This comes as a complete reversal from a lot of the businesses that have decided to “require” those who shop or dine wear those masks and face coverings.

Among those that have made that decision “include Lowe’s, Home Depot, CVS, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy,” and Kohl’s among others.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of KTVI-TV St. Louis and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
WE tv's "Braxton Family Values" Season 6 Premiere
David Adefeso’s 9-1-1 Call For Tamar Braxton Released
 5 hours ago
07.21.20
Pauly Shore & Vinny Guadagnino Visit 'FOX & Friends'
Former Fox News Host Accused of Rape !?…
 5 hours ago
07.21.20
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Furious’ With Kanye West
 9 hours ago
07.21.20
10 items
Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic…
 10 hours ago
07.21.20
Exclusives
Close