Orioles Game Canceled After Miami Marlins Players Test Positive For COVID-19

A game between the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins has been cancelled.
According to CBS Baltimore, a coronavirus outbreak has been reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia.
Four players tested positive on Sunday. On Monday, 8 more players and two more coaches tested positive for coronavirus.
Source: CBS Baltimore
