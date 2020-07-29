CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid Adds Four More Cleveland-Area Testing Locations

Rite Aid And HHS Expand COVID-19 Self-Swab Testing Sites

Rite Aid has expanded the availability of testing for COVID-19, especially in Northeast Ohio.

Four more testing sites have been added in the Cleveland-area, bringing the capacity locally to 10 in the NEO region.  Customers will not even have to wait very long.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Starting Thursday, patients will be able to get swabbed at these stores:

  • 6512 Franklin Blvd.
  • 5411 Superior Ave.
  • 10090 Chester Ave.
  • 3402 Clark Ave.

The testing will be conducted by a pharmacist at an outside drive-thru window, with all adults 18 or older eligible even if they are not exhibiting overt symptoms of COVID-19.

Hours for testing are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To schedule an appointment at any of the locations, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Gregory Shamus and Getty Images

