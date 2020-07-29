CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid Adds Four More Cleveland-Area Testing Locations

Rite Aid has expanded the availability of testing for COVID-19, especially in Northeast Ohio.

Four more testing sites have been added in the Cleveland-area, bringing the capacity locally to 10 in the NEO region. Customers will not even have to wait very long.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Starting Thursday, patients will be able to get swabbed at these stores: 6512 Franklin Blvd.

5411 Superior Ave.

10090 Chester Ave.

3402 Clark Ave. The testing will be conducted by a pharmacist at an outside drive-thru window, with all adults 18 or older eligible even if they are not exhibiting overt symptoms of COVID-19.

Hours for testing are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To schedule an appointment at any of the locations, click here.

