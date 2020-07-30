The Bijou Star Files: Tyler Perry Reveals 4 COVID-19 Positive At Studio

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 30, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tyler Perry Reveals That 4 People From 2 Of His Shows Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

As the only major production company to begin resuming shooting, Tyler Perry Studios, have left many wondering if that idea was worth the risk or a mistake. Tyler Perry recently opened up about how he has managed to shoot his series during a global pandemic. In the discussion, Tyler Perry revealed that four people have already tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

Ohio Board of Pharmacy to prohibit use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy said that as of Thursday, it is prohibiting the selling and prescribing of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19. Read More

AMC, Universal agree to shrink theatrical window to 17 days

The agreement repairs a rift between AMC and Universal brought on by the on-demand release of “Trolls World Tour” in April. Read More

It Appears Dr. Dre and Nicole Young Had a Prenup After All

Contrary to previous reports, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young had a prenuptial agreement. Read More

Trump Tells Suburbanites They ‘Will No Longer Be Bothered’ by Low-Income Housing

Donald Trump made another desperate attempt to win back suburban voters. And the classist, racist undertones couldn’t be ignored. Read More

Fans React to Snoop Dogg Saying Eminem Is Not on His Top 10 Rappers of All-Time List

Snoop Dogg was in the first graduating class of Dr. Dre proteges. Since then, Dre has gone on to take talented artists from across the spectrum and mold them into legendary acts. Read More

KANYE’S VP PICK MICHELLE TIDBALL NO MENTION OF WEST ON REVIVED SITE …Mental Health Tips Pulled

Kanye West’s self-proclaimed running mate — though she’s yet to confirm this herself — has returned online with her “spiritual coaching” site … but gives no indication she’s campaigning for West/Tidball 2020. Read More

TEKASHI 6IX9INE I NEED TIGHT SECURITY FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE… Still Has to Do 300 Hrs!!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine sees the light at the end of the tunnel, but before he can be truly free, he’s gotta give back to the community … and he wants to make sure he survives it. Read More

ROSA PARKS LETTER HONORING MLK JR. UP FOR $ALE… ‘A Truly Great Man’

Rosa Parks’ handwritten letter remembering Martin Luther King Jr. as someone she admired and respected is going up for sale … and as you’d expect, this kinda history won’t be cheap. Read More

CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS Public Viewing In Atlanta DRAWS THOUSANDS PAYING RESPECTS

The body of late congressman John Lewis arrived and is now lying in state at the Georgia State Capitol … drawing long lines of constituents looking to pay their final respects. Read More

THE ROOTS CO-FOUNDER MALIK B. DEAD AT 47

Malik B., one of the founding rappers of The Roots, has died. Read More

BARBIE Responds to Don Jr. Diss …WE DON’T CHOOSE SIDES, WE EMPOWER GIRLS!!!

Barbie’s new line of dolls meant to inspire all girls to raise their voices and get interested in public service quickly got political when Donald Trump Jr. got involved … but the toy company’s shutting him down. Read More

NBA ZERO NEW COVID-19 POSITIVES… 344 Players Tested

More great news from the NBA … a 2nd straight week with ZERO positive COVID-19 tests from players and staffers inside the bubble. Read More

Toni Braxton Breaks Silence After Sister Tamar’s Reported Suicide Attempt

It’s been nearly two weeks since the reality star was hospitalized following a 911 call in which her boyfriend says a distraught Tamar mixed pills with alcohol. Read More

Remember Him? Loon Granted Early Prison Release After Spending Nearly 9 Years Behind Bars

The rapper formerly known as Loon was released from federal prison on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic following a campaign urging President Trump to release him. Read More

‘Bravo Announces Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment’ Special With Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Garcelle Beauvais & More Stars

Bravo is hosting an intimate roundtable discussion centered around race and they’re calling stars from across the NBCUniversal family to participate. Read More

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Found Dead of Apparent Suicide Just Two Weeks After Swearing In

Dion Boyd, a 30-year veteran, was promoted on July 15. Read More

‘Moesha,’ ‘The Parkers,’ ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘One on One,’ ‘Sister Sister,’ ‘The Game,’ and More Coming to Netflix

Seven of your (and our) favorite Black television shows of yesteryear are coming to Netflix! Read More

Meek Mill Allegedly Has A New Baby On The Way With New Woman

Fans of rapper Meek Mill (born Robert Rihmeek Williams) are speculating that he may have another baby on the way with a woman other than Milano, with whom he recently announced his break up. Read More

