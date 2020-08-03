Tamar Braxton Clears The Air About Her Man David Adefeso

Tamar Braxton spoke out the other day via Instagram to let her fan know that she appreciates their prayers and give an update on what happened when she was rushed to the hospital after an what is being reported as an attempted suicide. The R&B singer/reality TV star, also let be known that mental illness is real. Prior to her posting that the rumor mills had been spinning about why she did what she did, so in anther post Tamar Braxton say’s she couldn’t let another day go by with people coming for her man.

It was being reported in some blogs that sources were claiming that source of Tamar Braxton’s break down was because the new love of her life as well as co-star in her new reality show ‘Get Ya Life!’, David Adefeso, had controlling ways. But according to Tamar Braxton that is not the truth at all.

I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful….I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or “that’s that African man” 😒🤦🏽‍♀️👀 like I don’t have a mind of my own 🙄 cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here.

As we continue to keep Tamar Braxton in our prayers, take a look at her video post below.