Peter Thomas From RHOA Caught The Corona !?

Social Distancing, sheltering in, wearing mask is a struggle for everyone in America right now during the COVID-19 pandemic. People often times slip as it pertains to the new normal, wanting to shake hands with people, pulling down their mask when they see someone they know in public, congregating with people and taking selfies #maskoff. The thinking is OH it’s cool it won’ get me, but it’s these small little instances that are getting people got by the coronavirus, instead of embracing the new norm for hopefully the next few months, when living your best life could potentially end your or someone you loves life.

With that being said RHOA Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Bar One Miami King Peter Thomas has been praying a whole lot as it pertains to fans seeing him and wanting to take a selfie with him without masks on, but unfortunately for Peter Thomas he is now experiencing prayer without works so to speak as he is reporting via a video on his Instagram page he has contracted COVID-19 and he believes he got it from a fan.

Peter Thomas in a the video saying he has been in quarantine suffering from the coronavirus says:

“People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time. And they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me.”… “wear your mask, wear gloves and practice social distancing.”

