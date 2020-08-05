LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Oktoberfest Not Taking Place in 2020 Due to COVID-19

2020 has seen a lot of events either get canceled, postponed, or move to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cleveland’s annual Oktoberfest has opted to cancel this year’s festivities and concentrate on next year’s. The popular Labor Day weekend gathering involving food and drinks is not worth risking with how things are in society.

Although Adam Roggenburk, president and chief executive officer of the production company, said in a press release that the event team came up with multiple backup plans so that the 2020 Oktoberfest could take place, in the end they decided to scrap everything due to coronavirus. “The health and safety of our community remains as always, a top priority and we are not willing to risk that,” Roggenburk said in the statement.

Tickets are now on sale online for the 2021 Oktoberfest. Proceeds from sales will help the performers who were slated to perform at this year’s event.

