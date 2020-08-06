CLOSE
Trump Will Be In Cleveland Today

President Donald Trump

Source: Johnny Louis-WENN / WENN

Is it me or does it seem like everything that has gone on in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the calling out of systemic racism with the killings at the hands of police officers of  Ahmaud  Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks to name just a few, protests breaking loose all over the world as well as a the prevalence ‘Karen’ every time we scroll through our social media, has made time go by fast.  Because wouldn’t you know it November is around the corner and it’s time for the Presidential Election.

Yesterday is was reported that the Rapper Kanye West has filed to appear on the ballot for the presidential election in Ohio as an independent candidate, allegedly with the help of republicans, now today the leader of the United States for the past 4 years is touching down in Northeast Ohio, for a campaign fundraiser and a visit to a local plant.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about his visit… Read More

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

Cleveland , donald trump , fundraiser

