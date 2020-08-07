Trump Told Ohio Biden Will Hurt God With ‘Live Or Let Die’ As His Anthem

It was quite a day in Northeast Ohio Thursday where the COVID-19 pandemic is standing it’s ground. With President Trump touching down in ‘The Land’ our fearless leader, Governor Mike DeWine during a mandatory COVID-19 testing because he was to be on the tarmac to greet Trump, had to turn around and go back to Columbus because he tested positive for the virus.

And that’s how the Donald Trump campaign show in the Bible belt state started.

Donald Trump who used Paul McCartney’s ‘Live and Let Die’, from the 007 soundtrack for the movie ‘Live and Let Die‘ that was about a Harlem drug lord known as Mr. Big who plans to distribute two tons of heroin for free to put rival drug barons out of business and then become a monopoly supplier. Mr. Big is revealed to be the alter ego of Dr. Kananga, a corrupt Caribbean dictator, who rules San Monique, a fictional island where opium poppies are secretly farmed behind the facade of voodoo, as his theme music (during a pandemic). Then Trump gave the revelation that Joe Biden will hurt ‘God’, will hurt the Bible, make religion disappear and that Democrats are “against religion, Bible, God.”

This from a man that had peaceful protesters physically moved so he could take a picture holding an unused bible in front of a historic church across from the White House that he has never even prayed in nor had the courtesy to ask the church could he do the photo shoot there in the midst of a pandemic with protests breaking out do to police brutality and systemic racism. #IJS

By the way if Trump knew his bible he would know you can’t nor won’t hurt the one that sits high and looks low, the creator will always win.

Take a look at the video below

In a Desperate Rant, Trump Nonsensically Says Biden Will "Hurt God. Hurt the Bible" https://t.co/RIyL3zLV2A pic.twitter.com/NpNvH1YfYt — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) August 6, 2020

