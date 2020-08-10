Big Ten Reportedly Votes to Cancel 2020 College Football Season

Buckeye fans, this is not good news at all.

The Ohio State University and all of the members of the Big Ten won’t be taking part in any football-related events this year. In other words, there will not be any college football games from that particular conference this year.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten’s presidents have voted to cancel its upcoming college football season amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. An official announcement regarding the cancellation of the season is expected on Tuesday.

The Free Press reports that the votes came in at 12-2 with Iowa and Nebraska the ones who were against doing away with the season. Dan Patrick also took to Twitter to tweet about the only two schools that still wanted to play this year.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

It remains unclear as of right now whether any of the teams are going to “hold a season in the spring.”

This comes after the Big Ten had initially issued a 2020 schedule that going to be only for ten games within the conference. The other Power Five organizations – the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12 – were going to come out with revised schedules.

Now the remaining four are weighing options to see whether or not they will follow the Big Ten’s lead in cancelling the fall season or simply postponing it.

The Mid-American Conference had decided to move their fall sporting events to spring of 2021. That would include their football program as well.

