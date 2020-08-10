I really hope this is actually a joke… please. This is LITERALLY one of my worst nightmares. It’s making my front teeth feel funny for sure!

Will Smith appears to have had his front teeth knocked out by none other than Jason Derulo in a TikTok video. The video was posted on Sunday and was also posted on both stars Instagram’s.

View this post on Instagram And we never saw @jasonderulo again A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

YOU CAN SEE A TOOTH FLY OUT… That is some amazing movie magic if this is indeed a joke (insert the cringe emoji)

Smith warned Derulo not to swing yet before lunging to adjust the artist’s stance. But just as he approaches Derulo takes a swing and whacks the actor right in the mouth.

Smith then grabs his own club and appears to take a swing at Derulo’s face before the video freezes and cuts out.

Derulo commented later on Smith’s Insta post writing, “I know a good dentist … text me back.”

No one is 100% sure if Derulo actually knocked Smith’s teeth out or if the video is just a joke, but the “Savage Love” singer chipped his own teeth while doing the corn cob drill challenge on TikTok in May.

View this post on Instagram Don’t try this A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on May 19, 2020 at 5:32pm PDT

Moral of the story… Look after your teeth ESPECIALLY around these two!!!

Jason Derulo Appears to knock Will Smith’s front teeth out in a TikTok video was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: