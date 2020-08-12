LA Sheriffs Point Guns At Teens That Needed Their Help !? [VIDEO]

People usually give unaccompanied teenagers a hard time, because they can sometimes be out doing the most, but for a group of teenagers that were waiting simply waiting on a bus the tables turned after they were threatened.

A group of teenagers were waiting at a bus stop when ‘Dave the dope fiend shootin’ dope, Who don’t know the meaning of water nor soap’, asked the teenagers for drugs when they said they didn’t have any and for him to ‘move get out the way’ ‘Dave’ went off on them pulled out a knife and swung it at them. The LA Sheriffs showed up but got the situation wrong and drew down on the teenagers. Thank God their were witnesses, who had to tell LA Sheriffs that the teenagers were in fact the victims in need of help, but deputies ignored the witnesses. One deputy was clutching a rifle repeatedly telling the crowd to back up as they tried to explain the situation. This went on for about 30 minutes before the teenagers were released without charges. However The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating the officer and the incident.

See the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: