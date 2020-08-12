CLOSE
King James Send’s His Support To Queen Kamala Harris

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Joe Biden gave Kamala Harris the nod to be his running mate, now the King is showing love and support.

Just that Kid From Akron, NBA star, LeBron James, has been in activist mode lately, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that King James, who rode for Hillary Clinton when she ran for president,  is giving his full support to the senator of the state that he resides in as of right now, California, Queen Kamala Harris, in a tweet yesterday.

Giving Donald Trump another reason to make good on his promise to not watch the NBA any longer.  Trump is upset that the NBA is allowing their players to take a knee in protest of systemic racism, so I’m sure he is not going to take kindly to the NBA’s star player LeBron James high five-ing the potential 1st women of color to be Vice President of The United States #IJS

See tweets below and read more here.

