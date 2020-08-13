CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: LeToya Luckett's Husband Allegedly Caught Cheating! [VIDEO]

Gary, unfortunately, had to report today that it is rumored that LeToya Luckett’s husband was allegedly caught cheating with a side chick in Dallas, Texas.

It was reported that the mistress has pictures with Tommi Walker with a familiar tattoo.  The former Destiny’s Child member is currently pregnant with their second child and recently had a baby shower.

It’s rumored the girl is an Instagram model and claims she’s not the only woman he’s cheated on his wife with.

Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Allegedly Caught Cheating! [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Exclusives
