ABC Pulled A Black-ish Episode Now Hulu Reveals It

 

Anthony Anderson Mixes It Up And Talks Season 2 Of ABC's "Black-ish"

Kenya Barris’s hit network television show Black-ish had an episode back in November of 2017 that according to ABC was too controversial so they shelved it, now that controversial episode has been taken off the shelf and placed on display on Hulu.

‘Please, Baby, Please’ was supposed to air in season 4 of Black-ish, the episode that was clearly before it’s time, but because of the horrific acts of racism that played out in real time this year, ABC allowed the episode that dealt with everything that had gone wrong in the world in 2017 from Donald Trump to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee.

Take a look at Kenya Barris’s post about the lost season 4 episode of Black-ish that is now available on Hulu below.

