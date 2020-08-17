CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye Wests Sunday Service is Back & Kim K Says Health/Safety Was Priority

Kanye West Presents Sunday Service

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kanye West’s Sunday Service was a huge hit and the choir had a seat in the choir stands when the Coronavirus pandemic started running rampant in the United States. But yesterday choir director Kanye West lift his baton and the choir arose for a new music video during the ongoing pandemic, with some questioning whether it was wise to do with such a massive choir.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

To answer the worriers, the first lady of Sunday Service jumped on her social media to assure fans that the health and safety of the Sunday Service participants were the priority.

The West/Kardashian family marriage may have been a little rocky lately, but it appears that she is riding for the an she took vows before God with, her husband Kanye West, according to Kim Kardashian:

We are not sure if this is an indicator that love is still in the air, or if Kanye West is really running for president or running interference, but we do know the ‘word’ as Kanye West interprets it will still be sang from a highest mountain with a visual coming soon.

see posts below

 

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

Kanye West , Kanye West Kamala Harris Tweet , kim kardashian , new video , Sunday Service

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Presents Sunday Service
Kanye Wests Sunday Service is Back & Kim…
 1 hour ago
08.17.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 2 hours ago
08.17.20
Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ…
 3 hours ago
08.17.20
mgk machine gun kelly in the studio with Incognito
Cleveland’s Own MGK Is Trending High On Netflix…
 3 hours ago
08.17.20
Exclusives
Close