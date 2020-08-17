Kanye Wests Sunday Service is Back & Kim K Says Health/Safety Was Priority

Kanye West’s Sunday Service was a huge hit and the choir had a seat in the choir stands when the Coronavirus pandemic started running rampant in the United States. But yesterday choir director Kanye West lift his baton and the choir arose for a new music video during the ongoing pandemic, with some questioning whether it was wise to do with such a massive choir.

To answer the worriers, the first lady of Sunday Service jumped on her social media to assure fans that the health and safety of the Sunday Service participants were the priority.

The West/Kardashian family marriage may have been a little rocky lately, but it appears that she is riding for the an she took vows before God with, her husband Kanye West, according to Kim Kardashian:

For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting. ✨🙏🏼🕊 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

We are not sure if this is an indicator that love is still in the air, or if Kanye West is really running for president or running interference, but we do know the ‘word’ as Kanye West interprets it will still be sang from a highest mountain with a visual coming soon.

Sunday Service at the West Mountains ranch pic.twitter.com/mw43d2tfqO — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends … congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee 🙏🏾 … all love and respect from the future president 🕊 It’s an honor to run against you pic.twitter.com/5NYcyq9Gob — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Sunday Service is back 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XOOeVs8Vgf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

