The devil is still busy working on R. Kelly’s team. His alleged manager was charged for threatening to shoot up the Lifetime screening of Surviving R. Kelly in 2019. He looks at a max of five years in prison.

Speaking of cases, Lizzo’s case was thrown out when men claimed they wrote part of her hit single “Truth Hurts.”

There’s an entanglement at Will & Jada’s production company with coronavirus. 10 employees have tested positive for the virus and are now quarantining.

Hot Spot: 10 Employees From Will & Jada’s Production Company Have COVID-19 [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com