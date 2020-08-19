Mo’Nique Say’s She Had To Learn Her Place As A Black Mans Wife [VIDEO]

Academy Award winning actress/comedian Mo’Nique has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Mark Jackson from 1997 to 2001, her second marriage is two Mr. Sydney Hicks, whom she married in 2006 and the happy couple is still rolling strong til this date however Mo’Nique had to expediTIously get guidance on how to get it right and keep it tight the second time around, that guidance came from is grandmother in-law. One lesson Mo’Nique said she learned from her husband Sydney Hicks grandmother was to learn her place as a black mans wife.

Recently on a T.I.’s podcast ExpediTIously, Mo’Nique and her husband Sydney sat down to talk about what the actress has learned about how to be a good wife with T.I. and his wife Tiny (a couple that seems to have been able to maintain their marriage through more than a few storms). According those lesson’s came from Sydney’s grandmother that she never met however the lessons came in the stories that she heard about her.

“When I say I had to learn my place as a black man’s wife, and this was the part that was challenging for me because ‘we gon’ do this’. But when that woman sat at that table and said ‘I trusted your father even when he didn’t make the right decisions, I had to let him make those decisions’. –Mo’Nique

Take a look at the clip as well as the complete episode of Mo’Nique on ExpediTIously below.