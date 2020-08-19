Trump Wants To Dump Akron Based Goodyear !?

We could be wrong but the last we checked one of the roads to Pennsylvania Ave in Washington, D.C. goes through Ohio and if the President Donald Trump wants to retain his residence there then it would make sense that he shouldn’t want to upset the masses of Ohio especially those who reside where Just That Kid From Akron is from LeBron James. But staying true to his Trump form the Trumpster is calling for Goodyear to be put in the dumpster, because Goodyear Tires won’t allow their employees to wear “Make America Great Again” or “Blue Lives Matter” gear to work.

Trump came for the City of Akron and Goodyear Tire telling folks to boycott Goodyear but just like King James and those tires the A K Ron is built tough and if you hit them they are going to hit you back. So the Mayor of Akron, Dan Horrigan, took to his Twitter to share a few Blessings with the guy that’s trying to stay in the oval office….Don’t Come For Us Unless We Send For You.

Check out the blow by blow between Mayor Hoorigan and Donald Trump below.

First, you came to destroy American decency. Next, you came to destroy American institutions. Now you're coming to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs. Luckily you seem to fail at everything you do. pic.twitter.com/zzVJ9X0ap4 — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) August 19, 2020