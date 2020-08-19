CLOSE
Trump Wants To Dump Akron Based Goodyear !?

AUTO: FEB 17 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - DAYTONA 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

We could be wrong but the last we checked one of the roads to Pennsylvania Ave in Washington, D.C. goes through Ohio and if the President Donald Trump wants to retain his residence there then it would make sense that he shouldn’t want to upset the masses of Ohio especially those who reside where Just That Kid From Akron is from LeBron James.  But staying true to his Trump form the Trumpster is calling for Goodyear to be put in the dumpster, because Goodyear Tires won’t allow their employees to wear “Make America Great Again” or “Blue Lives Matter” gear to work.

Trump came for the City of Akron and Goodyear Tire telling folks to boycott Goodyear but just like King James and those tires the A K Ron is built tough and if you hit them they are going to hit you back.  So the Mayor of Akron, Dan Horrigan, took to his Twitter to share a few Blessings with the guy that’s trying to stay in the oval office….Don’t Come For Us Unless We Send For You.

Check out the blow by blow between Mayor Hoorigan and Donald Trump below.

Source: Radio One Digital

