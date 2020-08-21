Megan Thee Stallion No Longer Staying Quiet: ‘Yes, This N Word Tory Shot Me’

When she should relishing in the success of WAP, Megan Thee Stallion, is dealing with another kind of WAP…Wasted A@@ Potential.

Ladies let this story act as a Reality Hour lesson to you, if you are out on a date or just dating someone in general, you guys get into an argument, he pulls out a gun and shoots you, you need not protect him, lie to the police about him nor date him any longer, because for one he may do it again to you or someone else possibly killing them but two, he may not stand by you the way that you are standing by him. A lesson that Megan Thee Stallion is learning on the fly.

A quick recap…Megan Thee Stallion went to a party with rapper Tory Lanez, there was a brouha, they left getting in Lanez car. While switching lanes the police pull Lanez over Megan Thee Stallion is bleeding in the foot, she tells police she was cut by glass and was in need of medical attention, the medical attention turns into surgery with Megan Thee Stallion saying she was shot but not by who.

Fast forwarding to today, word on the street is Tory Lanez and his boys are spreading lies about Megan Thee Stallion in order to protect the rapper Tory Lanez so now Megan Thee Stallion is fed up and spilling the tea in a IG Live video, claiming that Tory Lanez went Eddie Murphy in ‘Harlem Night’s’ and treated her like Della Reese and shot her in the foot….allegedly.

According to the IG Live video Megan The Stallion said this about the incident. (see her IG Live video below)