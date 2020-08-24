Nike Drop’s ‘Better’ For Kobe’s B-Day Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Mamba Forever [VIDEO]

We all celebrated the new year of 2020 then 26 days later our lives changed with the passing of NBA great Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that took the life of his daughter GiGI as well. If you sit back and think about it the shift on this earth started January 26, 2020.

In 2020 we have experienced a pandemic of the likes that hasn’t been seen in 100 years, we have experienced civil unrest with the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer that played out in real time, no we are wondering will the election coming up in November give us the opportunity to hit reset with historic implications that the first female, first female of color with take oath to be our Vice President. 2020 is a year that will be written in history books.

Today to celebrate the birth of Kobe Bryant who would have been 42 years old today, NIKE, released a video in honor of him, titled Better | Mamba Forever with lyrics laid by no other than the man that greatest comments in music came from his genius of putting systemic racism on a national stage, Grammy award winning rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

Much like the title Kendrick Lamar took it up a level to make Mamba Forever spoken Better.