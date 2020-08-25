Master P Say’s He’s OVER IT, ATM Is OUT OF ORDER, Get A Job

We are going to make a long story short on why Master P went off on social media then closed down his ATM.

Corey Miller AKA C-Murder, brother of Master P, is currently in jail serving a life sentence for a murder that he did not commit, allegedly. Corey Miller recently publicly praised, long time friend/singer Monica and Kim Kardashian for trying to get him sprung and united with his family, that say’s the have been holding him down while he was in jail by selling socks. Master P was like what the hell am I chopped liver have I not been holding you down with not so much as a thank you in return, if you feel I haven’t been their for the non-working family then maybe that Master P ATM that you guys have been rolling up on with no works should close. And that’s when Master P hung the ATM is out of order, family and friends get a job post.

They always say what do you get the man that has everything. What about love, a card, or even just thank you. If any family members have a receipt of that to me, I’ll cut the ATM back on. It’s been over 30 years I’m tired of supporting people’s addictions and bad habits. – [Read the rest below]

Sometimes in life we spoil the ones we love and instead of being grateful they feel entitled #IJS

Is Master P wrong or nah? If they praising others on social media, should he not air them out there?