Beyonce’ and Blue Ivey Drop New Music Video ‘Brown Skin Girl’

The Beyhive is on high buzz alert. Beyonce’s dropped a new music video and this time she enquired the help of her family, her daughter Blue Ivey.

Beyonce’ debuted the coming of ‘Brown Skin Girl’ on ‘Good Morning America’ a video that was important to encompass all shades of brown skin. Beyonce brought together the most beautiful brown skin girls in the world, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell along with Blue Ivey to create another musical master piece.

“It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown,” We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”

The difference between being rich and wealthy, is when your rich that’s immediate generation, when your wealthy those works are passed down for generations to come, in all aspects/dynamics of that life, something that Jay and Bey are passing down to Blue for generations to come.

Take a look at Beyonce’s new ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video below.