3 Shot 2 Killed in 3rd Night of Protest For Shooting of Jacob Blake

Protest has amped up over the video that went viral of Kenosha, WI police shooting Jacob Blake 7 times at close point range in the back while Blake was getting into his car as his children sitting in the car watched in horror. Thank God that Jacob Blake is alive but unfortunately he is paralyzed and it is not known whether he will walk again but what is known is that the citizens of Kenosha want justice as it is being reported that a 3rd night of protest has continued but unfortunately 3 people have been shot and 2 killed, 1 shot in the head, 1 in the chest and the other is unknown at this time.

Speculation is that a militia group that had been patrolling the streets may have been involved. No arrests have been made but according to reports they have video of the shootings and it is believed that an arrest will be made soon.

See video below

