Gov. Mike DeWine Say’s Come For Me If You Want Too

Some politicians in Columbus have come for Ohioans fearless leader Governor Mike DeWine’s neck, the man that has been leading us through the COVID-19 pandemic, a Governor that had acted proactively to save his citizens lives opposed to being reactive to see what was going to happen next. On Monday Monday, as three state lawmakers unveiled a resolution with articles of impeachment against the governor saying that his actions during the pandemic have been lawless.

Well on Tuesday Governor Mike DeWine was like you can come for me if you want too, he ain’t scured, BTW this is what y’all need to be doing and on that you can have several seats.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday shrugged off articles of impeachment drawn up by some conservative lawmakers over his coronavirus response, suggesting that the Ohio General Assembly should instead address his legislative proposals on guns and police reform. Read More

