CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Gov. Mike DeWine Say’s Come For Me If You Want Too

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

Some politicians in Columbus have come for Ohioans fearless leader Governor Mike DeWine’s neck, the man that has been leading us through the COVID-19 pandemic, a Governor that had acted proactively to save his citizens lives opposed to being reactive to see what was going to happen next.  On Monday Monday, as three state lawmakers unveiled a resolution with articles of impeachment against the governor saying that his actions during the pandemic have been lawless.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Well on Tuesday Governor Mike DeWine was like you can come for me if you want too, he ain’t scured, BTW this is what y’all need to be doing and on that you can have several seats.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday shrugged off articles of impeachment drawn up by some conservative lawmakers over his coronavirus response, suggesting that the Ohio General Assembly should instead address his legislative proposals on guns and police reform.   Read More

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

 

impeachment , mike dewine , Ohio

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 2 hours ago
08.26.20
Protests Erupt After Kenosha, WI Police Shoot Black Man 7 Times In The Back
3 Shot 2 Killed in 3rd Night of…
 3 hours ago
08.26.20
100th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Charged for Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor
 4 hours ago
08.26.20
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Toni Braxton Dropped New Music ‘Gotta Move On’…
 4 hours ago
08.26.20
Exclusives
Close