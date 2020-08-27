CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Love & Hip Hop” Star Faked Kidnapping For Follows !?

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Is everything in this world now about likes and follows?

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Masika Kalysha did the most when she she faked being beaten and kidnapped to promote her OnlyFans account, but says it was to raise awareness of sex trafficking.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Masika Kalysha posted the video of herself with cuts, scrapes and bruises all over her body, saying:

“I’ve been kidnapped. I’m in a warehouse somewhere. Idk where! I’m so scared!”  “They took all my money and they want more! Please! Help Me! Click the link in my bio & Subscribe to my only fans and tip me so they’ll let me go!!! They’re coming!!!!”

“CRICKETS”…SMH…Who does that!?

On Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Masika Kalysha is the young lady that had a baby by rapper Fetty Wap   She quit the show in 2018 unhappy with how she was portrayed so after leaving VH1 she landed on WeTV on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Take a look below and give us your thoughts

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Faked Kidnapping , Love & Hip Hop , masika kalysha

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals
“Love & Hip Hop” Star Faked Kidnapping For…
 3 hours ago
08.27.20
Chris Webber Gets Choked Up Talking About NBA…
 7 hours ago
08.27.20
R. Kelly Allegedly Catches Jailhouse Fade By Another…
 7 hours ago
08.27.20
Jack Dorsey Goes Yachting With The Carters, Salty…
 8 hours ago
08.27.20
Exclusives
Close