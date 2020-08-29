CLOSE
Stars Pay Their Respects to Chadwick Boseman Following His Passing

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Aug. 28 with his family near him at their California home.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

Celebrities would soon pay tribute to the ‘Black Panther’ and ’42’ actor on Twitter and Instagram.

Many would pour in with several heartfelt remarks on Boseman.

One star wrote what says it all on losing Boseman:

“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken,” actress Octavia Spencer wrote.

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward and center Kevin Love tweet how many felt when hearing the news:

Boseman was only 43 at the time of his passing.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Gilbert Carrasquillo and Getty Images

First through Twenty-Fourth Tweet and Third through Twenty-First and Twenty-Third through Twenty-Seventh Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Twenty-Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WKYC 3News Cleveland

