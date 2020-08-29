Stars Pay Their Respects to Chadwick Boseman Following His Passing

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Aug. 28 with his family near him at their California home.
Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
Celebrities would soon pay tribute to the ‘Black Panther’ and ’42’ actor on Twitter and Instagram.
Many would pour in with several heartfelt remarks on Boseman.
One star wrote what says it all on losing Boseman:
“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken,” actress Octavia Spencer wrote.
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward and center Kevin Love tweet how many felt when hearing the news:
Boseman was only 43 at the time of his passing.
