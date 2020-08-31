LOCAL NEWS: Sky Zone in Boston Heights Has Shut Down Its Facilities For Now

Fans of Sky Zone trampoline park are going to be bummed to hear news of its Boston Heights location closing temporarily as of Aug. 31.

It is not known when the popular attraction will reopen as there is no timeline set for reopening.

As to why it has shut down all of a sudden, one of the big reasons is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The family-owned spot reopened for bouncing and birthday parties in early July, after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year, but the new social distancing-based business model was reportedly not sustainable. LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “During these trying times we are not able to maintain a positive cash flow so we are closing the Park today,” business owners said in a statement. “We hope to reopen at a future date when the business environment improves.”

For customers with questions regarding the closing, contact Sky Zone at 234-249-3030.

Here is the statement that was put out on social media below:

