CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Joe Biden Meets With Jacob Blake’s Family

 

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Speaks In Wilmington, Delaware

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Donald Trump disrespected the mayor of Kenosha then visited the city after being asked not to come, after seeming to sympathize with the 17 year old that crossed state lines to come to a protest and kill 2 people, then to add insult to injury he wouldn’t even meet with the man, Jacob Blake, who is at the center of the protests when he was shot in the back 7 times by police officers in front of his children.  Thats ‘s how Trump shows empathy and leadership.

Joe Biden visited Kenosha after Trump and made it a point to meet with the family of Jacob Blake as well as speaking to Jacob Blake personally.

Take a look at the video below.

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
59 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Jacob Blake , Joe Biden , Kenosha

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Speaks In Wilmington, Delaware
Joe Biden Meets With Jacob Blake’s Family
 39 mins ago
09.04.20
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry The Billionaire New Mansion Has A…
 48 mins ago
09.04.20
Kanye West MAGA hat
Kanye West Addresses Being A Paid Slave and…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 28 - Finale
New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Includes Carole…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Exclusives
Close