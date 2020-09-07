CLOSE
Boats Sink During Trump Parade on Lake [Video]

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

This was a tragedy and sign of biblical proportions.  On Saturday someone’s thought it was a great idea to have a parade of boats on Lake Travis in Texas in support of Donald Trumps run to remain in The White House. however 20 minutes into the parade on water that was comprised of pontoon boats, sailboats and yachts came together the wake produced high waves causing a lot of the boats to take on water and start sinking.

Fortunately the participants, that did not have on masks or appear to be social distancing, were not hurt not at least according to reports but several boats had to be towed out.

Thank God for that, be sure to get to the polls in November.

Take a look at the video below.

