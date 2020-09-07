CLOSE
Diggin In The Crates, Trump ‘Apprentice Parody’ Firing Obama Was Found [VIDEO]

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

Inquiring minds really want to know why Donald Trump hates former President Barack Obama so much, maybe hate is a strong word but he definitely doesn’t like him and hasn’t for quite sometime going all the way back to 2012.

BirtherReportDotCom was digging in the crates and came across a video of Donald Trump on his old so-called reality show ‘The Apprentice’ however this particular episode never aired and was a spoof.  Donald Trump according Michael Cohen’s book  has hired a man to play Barack Obama in the video.  In the video Donald Trump drags the actor Obama about his qualifications only to hit his with the classic line from the television “President Obama you’re fired”.   Team Trump might have thought it was funny however the RNC did not and would not air this supposed ‘lost episode’.

How petty was that?  Please be sure to exercise your right to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election November 3rd.

Take a look at the video then give us your take in the comments.

